HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 55-year-old bus driver under the Blind Persons' Rights Act in relation to an incident that happened in January in Halifax.

On January 28, John DenHollander, of Lower Sackville, N.S. and his guide dog, Oden, were denied access to a Halifax Transit bus at the Halifax Transit bays in the 1900 block of Barrington Street.

According to DenHollander, the bus driver didn't believe his guide dog was a real service animal.

Fifty-five-year-old, Myles Charles Horton, of Lantz, N.S., has been charged with “discriminate against any person with respect to the accommodation, services or facilities available in any place to which the public is customarily admitted or the charges for the use thereof, for the reason that he is a blind person accompanied by a dog guide” contrary to Section 4(1) (b) of the Nova Scotia Blind Persons’ Rights Act.

The act states that no one with a guide dog should be denied service or accommodation, and anyone who denies service could be fined up to $3,000.

Horton is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.