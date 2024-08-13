Halifax Transit fares set to increase by 25 cents in September

ATLANTIC
    A Halifax Transit bus is pictured on Aug. 17, 2023.
    Halifax Transit has announced its fares will increase in September.

    The cost of a single ride for adults will increase from $2.75 to $3 beginning Sept. 1.

    Senior and youth fares will also increase by 25 cents – from $2 to $2.25.

    Monthly passes for adults will increase from $82.50 to $90, while senior and youths will pay an extra $6 for a monthly pass.

    The fare increase was proposed earlier this year and is expected to bring in $700,000 for this fiscal year.

    Halifax Transit’s budget for this fiscal year is $68.7 million.

