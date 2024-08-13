Halifax Transit fares set to increase by 25 cents in September
Halifax Transit has announced its fares will increase in September.
The cost of a single ride for adults will increase from $2.75 to $3 beginning Sept. 1.
Senior and youth fares will also increase by 25 cents – from $2 to $2.25.
Monthly passes for adults will increase from $82.50 to $90, while senior and youths will pay an extra $6 for a monthly pass.
The fare increase was proposed earlier this year and is expected to bring in $700,000 for this fiscal year.
Halifax Transit’s budget for this fiscal year is $68.7 million.
