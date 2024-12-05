Halifax Transit offers free rides on Saturday nights during month of December

People relying on Halifax's public transit Saturday nights in December will be happy to learn their ride will be free.

Beginning Saturday, all Halifax Transit buses and ferry services running Saturday nights will be free as a way to promote safe celebrations and reduce impaired driving incidents.

The initiative is a collaboration between Coors Light, the NSLC, and Halifax Transit.

"The holiday season is a cherished time for celebrating with loved ones, and we are committed to offering a free, safe and reliable way to return home after enjoying time with family and friends," said Chantalle Butler, president of Molson Coors Canada.

"We care about our people, our communities and our shoppers, and the NSLC is pleased to partner with Molson Coors and Halifax Transit this holiday season to offer free transit rides to raise awareness of the importance of not driving impaired and having a plan to get home safely," said Greg Hughes, president and CEO of NSLC.

Halifax Transit’s executive director, Dave Reage, says the program also helps to promote public transit as a convenient and dependable way to navigate the city.

The free rides will start at 6 p.m. until end of service, and will be offered on:

Dec. 7

Dec. 14

Dec. 21

Dec. 28

More information on the program and transit schedules can be found online or by calling 311.

