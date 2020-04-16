Halifax Transit passengers warned of possible COVID-19 exposures on additional bus routes
A Halifax Transit bus drives a route in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority has added two new Halifax Transit bus routes to the list of routes with potential exposures to COVID-19.
Public health officials are reaching out to anyone known to be a close contact of the confirmed case of COVID-19. While most people have been contacted, there could be some contacts Public Health is not aware of.
The NSHA has released the following details about the affected bus routes:
- Route #2 Fairview from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 8, 9, 11
- Route #21 Timberlea from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 8, 9, 11
The NSHA says passengers who travelled the routes on those dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 25.
They are encouraged to self-monitor for the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Headache
Anyone who experiences two or more of these symptoms is asked to self-isolate and call 811 for further instruction.
Halifax Transit has taken the following steps in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Transit should be used for essential travel only.
- Alternating seats have been blocked off with appropriate signage, reducing capacity by roughly 50 per cent, depending on the model of the bus..
- Passengers can only enter and exit through the rear doors, unless the front doors are required for accessibility.
- Fare collection is suspended on all buses and ferries.
- All ferries have been reduced to a maximum of 25 passengers per trip.
Buses and ferries are also operating on a reduced schedule.
HRM says the level of transit service will continue to be adjusted as necessary, based on available operational resources.