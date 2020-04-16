HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority has added two new Halifax Transit bus routes to the list of routes with potential exposures to COVID-19.

Public health officials are reaching out to anyone known to be a close contact of the confirmed case of COVID-19. While most people have been contacted, there could be some contacts Public Health is not aware of.

The NSHA has released the following details about the affected bus routes:

Route #2 Fairview from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 8, 9, 11

Route #21 Timberlea from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 8, 9, 11

The NSHA says passengers who travelled the routes on those dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 25.

They are encouraged to self-monitor for the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who experiences two or more of these symptoms is asked to self-isolate and call 811 for further instruction.

Halifax Transit has taken the following steps in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Transit should be used for essential travel only.

Alternating seats have been blocked off with appropriate signage, reducing capacity by roughly 50 per cent, depending on the model of the bus..

Passengers can only enter and exit through the rear doors, unless the front doors are required for accessibility.

Fare collection is suspended on all buses and ferries.

All ferries have been reduced to a maximum of 25 passengers per trip.

Buses and ferries are also operating on a reduced schedule.

HRM says the level of transit service will continue to be adjusted as necessary, based on available operational resources.