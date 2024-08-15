Halifax Urban Folk Festival returns for its 15th year

The Halifax Urban Folk Festival (HUFF) will celebrate its 15th year in Halifax from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

The Carlton on Argyle Street will be the marquee venue for the festival, with a few other venues hosting performances throughout the city.

Meghan Scott is the Manager of the Halifax Urban Folk Festival. She says the format of the festival is very special.

“We put all the Halifax all-stars behind some of our headliners,” Scott said.

Jimmy Rankin will anchor the opening night performance on Monday, followed by Corey Tetford on Tuesday night. Lucy MacNeil from the Barra MacNeils will be bringing her solo project on Wednesday after striking out on her own from renowned folk group, the Barra MacNeils. Rose Cousins will play two shows on Thursday at the Carleton.

Mike Campbell, is the programming director for the Carleton. He's become a mainstay in the Halifax music scene since his days working for Much Music. He says the real “coup” at HUFF is catching Cousins at such a small, intimate venue.

“I doubt anyone's ever going to get to see Rose in an intimate environment like this ever again,” Campbell said. “Then Saturday night, probably the hottest songwriter in the region at the moment, Adam Baldwin who’s already sold out.”

A complete list of performances and venues can be found at the Halifax Urban Folk Festival website.

