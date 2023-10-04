Atlantic

    • Halifax waives property taxes owed by residents of historically Black community

    A North Preston sign is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A North Preston sign is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    The Halifax region has waived back taxes owed by three property owners in North Preston, a predominantly African Nova Scotian community where Black settlers weren't given clear title to their land, until recently.

    In the 1800s, Nova Scotia granted land to both white and Black Loyalists, but only white settlers were given clear land titles, leading to persistent confusion for the descendants of Black settlers.

    The double standard limited their ability to obtain mortgages, access housing grants or sell their homes.

    In September 2017, the provincial government committed $2.7 million over two years to help residents obtain legal title to land in five of the province's historically Black communities.

    Since then, the province has been working through hundreds of claims from residents in North Preston, East Preston, Cherry Brook/Lake Loon, Lincolnville and Sunnyville.

    On Tuesday, Halifax regional council discharged a total of $57,000 in property taxes owed by three property owners in North Preston, which is about 20 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

