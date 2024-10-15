ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax Water conducting emergency water main repair on Herring Cove Road

    Halifax Water crews are pictured working to fix a water main on Herring Cove Road on Oct. 15, 2024. (Mike Lamb/CTV Atlantic) Halifax Water crews are pictured working to fix a water main on Herring Cove Road on Oct. 15, 2024. (Mike Lamb/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Halifax Water crews are working to fix a water main in the Spryfield area of the municipality.

    Crews are working near 276 Herring Cove Rd. and water service is temporarily shut down in the area.

    The road is down to one lane in each direction from 273 Herring Cove Rd. to Williams Lake Road.

    Halifax Water says there no estimate of service restoration time.

    “Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear,” reads a Tuesday news release from the utility.

    Motorists can expect delays in the area and are being asked to use alternate routes.

    Schools impacted

    Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the following schools closed early Tuesday due to the water main repair:

    • J.L Ilsley High
    • Central Spryfield Elementary
    • Rockingstone Heights Elementary
    • Elizabeth Sutherland Elementary
    • Chebucto Heights Elementary
    • Cunard Junior High

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News