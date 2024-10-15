Halifax Water conducting emergency water main repair on Herring Cove Road

Halifax Water crews are working to fix a water main in the Spryfield area of the municipality.

Crews are working near 276 Herring Cove Rd. and water service is temporarily shut down in the area.

The road is down to one lane in each direction from 273 Herring Cove Rd. to Williams Lake Road.

Halifax Water says there no estimate of service restoration time.

“Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear,” reads a Tuesday news release from the utility.

Motorists can expect delays in the area and are being asked to use alternate routes.

Schools impacted

Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the following schools closed early Tuesday due to the water main repair:

J.L Ilsley High

Central Spryfield Elementary

Rockingstone Heights Elementary

Elizabeth Sutherland Elementary

Chebucto Heights Elementary

Cunard Junior High

