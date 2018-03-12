

CTV Atlantic





Tens of thousands of Halifax-area homeowners are getting new bills from the water utility due to a new tiered system for calculating storm water runoff.

The system took effect in July. Properties are now charged based on the amount of runoff from impervious surfaces, such as rooftops and paved driveways.

Chuck McDonald of Hammonds Plains, N.S., says he’s noticed his bill steadily increasing over the past few months.

"Council just completely washes their hands of it," says Campbell.

There is a ditch in front of Campbell’s house, but the property slopes away from it. He says he’s getting a bill anyway, as Halifax Water figures his run-off winds up in one of their ditches a kilometre and a half away.

“It was becoming clear that they were going to stick to their little topographical map as their proof,” says Campbell. “Somehow (water runoff) is going to make its way up that slope, into that line of proof. I’m not sure how.”

Halifax Water says the new system has reduced the bills for nearly 90 per cent of customers, and notes maintaining hundreds of culverts and catch basins cost more money.

“We're not in the business of charging customers for service they're not receiving,” says James Campbell of Halifax Water.

The utility stands by its calculations, saying all properties have been assessed using satellite imagery, geographic information, subdivision plans and Google Earth. Campbell says customers are welcome to dispute their bills.

“In situations like that then they should appeal, indicating that they don't receive storm water service,” says James Campbell.

McDonald says he’s exhausted his appeals and is now ready to take the matter to a higher level.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.