

CTV Atlantic





The city will be passing a bylaw amendment on Oct. 15 that will force people to butt out on municipal property – but still hasn’t announced the designated smoking areas.

Earlier this month, Halifax Regional Council voted to prohibit smoking or vaping any substance, including tobacco and cannabis, on municipal property except in designated locations. The city had committed to enacting the bylaw amendments before Oct. 17 when the federal government legalizes recreational cannabis.

“Municipal staff is currently determining the initial locations for designated smoking/vaping areas, to be ready for Oct. 15,” the city said in a news release. “In the coming days an online map will be posted to the municipal website, Halifax.ca, indicating designated smoking areas that have been approved to date. This map will be regularly updated as designated sites are approved.”

The city will also be setting up a dedicated e-mail address to allow citizens to make suggestions on additional smoking areas.

Additional updates will published at Halifax.ca as they become available.