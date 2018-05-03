

CTV Atlantic





Halifax has been chosen to host the 2020 North American Indigenous Games, winning over competing bids from Ottawa, O.N. and Victoria, B.C.

Organizers say it will be the first time the games will be hosted in Atlantic Canada, and will be the largest multi-sporting event ever held in Nova Scotia.

"This is a very proud moment for the Mi'kmaq Sport council, our Mi'kmaw communities and all Nova Scotians," said N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil.

"The games will be an exciting opportunity to showcase our province and celebrate Mi'kmaw culture and heritage as we cheer on the athletes.

The Nova Scotia government has committed $3.5 million to support the games.

The event will take place over eight days, and will include more than 5000 Indigenous competitors from over 756 nations in 15 sporting events.

Events will be held at various locations in Halifax and Millbrook, N.S.

"I am so excited about Halifax hosting NAIG in 2020, sharing our Mi'kmaw culture from across North America. I hope I will get the chance to compete during the games and this news will provide the motivation I need to get there," says Mattea Bernard, an athlete from Millbrook, N.S.

"It is an honour for Halifax to help make the 2020 NAIG the biggest sporting event our municipality has ever experienced," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

"Hosting NAIG will showcase Mi'kmaw culture, and strengthen our understanding of the vibrant Indigenous cultures across North America, while offering excellent sports entertainment and bringing significant economic activity to the region."

The 2017 North American Indigenous Games were held in Toronto.