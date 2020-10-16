HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman following a break and enter at a pizza shop early Friday morning.

Police say at approximately 3:41 a.m., they received a call to a break and enter in progress at Shadias Pizza, located at 2764 Gottingen Street in Halifax.

A witness called police after hearing a few loud bangs coming from the pizzeria.

Police say the woman used a cinder block and smashed out the front glass door of the pizza shop. Once inside, the suspect removed the cash register from the counter and placed the cash register inside a large red warming bag, which she also stole from the pizza shop. She then fled from the pizza shop and ran south on Gottingen Street.

At 3:53 a.m. officers located and arrested the female suspect hiding in the backyard of 2714 Gottingen Street.

The cash register which contained an undisclosed amount of money and the red pizza warming bag were recovered within the vicinity of where the female suspect was arrested.

The 29 year old female who is a Halifax resident is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of:

Break and Enter

One count of Breach of Probation

Police say they are investigating whether this break and enter is related to any other recent break and enter incidents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.