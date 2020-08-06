HALIFAX -- A Halifax woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that forced 10 people from their Mulgrave Park homes and sent one woman to hospital.

Crews responded to the fire in the 3400 block of Barrington Street around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire caused extensive damage to four units of the townhouse complex and one woman was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. She has since been released.

The fire was deemed suspicious and a woman was arrested on Wednesday.

Police confirmed Thursday that 28-year-old Shawna Clairise Hastings has been charged with one count of arson – disregard for human life.

Hastings is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Red Cross is helping five adults and five children from four households who have been displaced by the fire.

The organization is assisting with emergency lodging and the purchase of essential items.

A GoFundMe page is also raising funds for the families affected by the fire. The initial goal was to raise $10,000, but more than $44,000 had been raised by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.