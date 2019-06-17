

CTV Atlantic





A woman is facing charges after another woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Kempt Road location before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an altercation involving pedestrians and vehicles in the parking lot.

Police found a 25-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre and determined she had been involved in the altercation at McDonald’s.

Investigators also learned of a second disturbance that had happened earlier that morning at a business in the 3200 block of Kempt Road.

Two women and two men were arrested in connection with the incidents.

A 39-year-old Halifax woman is now facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was released from custody on conditions and is due in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 20.

The other three people who were arrested were later released without charges.

Police say they aren’t looking for any other suspects at this time.

The stabbing victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.