

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A 42-year-old Nova Scotia woman who says she experienced a nightmarish sexual assault is taking legal steps to compel a police commission to hear her complaint that municipal cops badly mishandled her case.

Carrie Low says after she was pushed into a car, driven to a site outside Halifax and assaulted last May, police didn't visit the scene where she alleges the crime occurred, missing an initial chance to secure evidence.

She says she underwent a forensic examination the day after, but it was 10 days before a Halifax police sexual assault specialist became involved.

Low also alleges her clothing wasn't sent for analysis until September.

She says she received a letter from the Nova Scotia Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner notifying her that her case won't be reviewed because the office says it wasn't made within a six-month time limit.

Lawyers with the Elizabeth Fry Society are now attempting to have that decision overturned, and court dates were set aside today to hear the case in Nova Scotia Supreme Court beginning on March 3 next year.