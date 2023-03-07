Halifax woman wanted on province-wide arrest warrant for theft: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a woman who they say has stolen from businesses in the Halifax area.

The Halifax District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit has an arrest warrant out for 52-year-old Isabel Marie Izzard of Halifax.

Police say she’s been charged with theft, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order after an incident in Eastern Passage, N.S., in Dec. 2022.

The RCMP believes Izzard was involved in thefts worth more than $30,000 over the past year.

Police have made several unsuccessful attempts to find Izzard and are now asking for the public’s help.

Investigators believe she could be travelling in a white Honda Ridgeline, an older model Honda Civic or a red Nissan Rogue.

Two photos of Izzard and photos of the vehicles were released by the RCMP on Tuesday.

Police say Izzard should not be approached and anyone who sees her should call them.

Anyone with information on Izzard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).