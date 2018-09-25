

CTV Atlantic





There's a bit more clarity tonight about a new anti-smoking bylaw, designed to clear the air in Halifax.

The municipality says it will be in place by the time cannabis is legalized in three weeks and businesses and residents are being invited to apply for designated smoking area, but there are more details to work out and questions to answer.

Jody Crann is a client at the Salvation Army's Centre of Hope. You'll often find him outside having a puff.

The transplanted Newfoundlander is well aware of Halifax's incoming smoking bylaw and he's a man with a lot of questions.

“I was kind of bewildered to be honest with you,” he said. “I don't know how they’re going to do this.”

With the vast majority of clients addicted to nicotine, it's a concern shared by the centre’s director, who's worried his people might wind up congregating somewhere else.

“Then we’re probably not going to be great neighbours, because I’m assuming that our guys may just cross the street,” said Maj. Vaden Vincent of the Salvation Army Centre of Hope.

There are questions, too, from business-owners.

Most bars and restaurants will want designated smoking areas for the convenience of customers, but some say the Halifax approach flies in the face of legalizing marijuana.

“And now they’ve really criminalized everyone who smokes -- even cigarettes, so it's a strange one and one that I’m still trying to figure out,” said bar owner Brian Doherty.

City spokesman Brenda Elliott says the city is progressing with its bylaw.

“On the water, it look like it's peaceful and calm, but underneath, the feet are moving fairly quickly,” Elliott said.

And, like a duck, the city says staff are forging ahead to set up the application process online and finalizing the criteria for where people will be allowed to smoke.

In the meantime, the calls are flooding in.

“Some of them are saying they just don't want it,” Elliott said. “Some people are saying, ‘well, where are the smoking areas going to be?’ And all I can say is ‘stay tuned.’”

So, for the time being, it’s a case of “smoke ‘em if you got ‘em” for people like Crann, who’s got a lot to ponder at the moment.

“I don't know how it's going to work,” he said. “It's going to be interesting.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.