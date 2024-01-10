Halifax youth arrested in relation to dangerous operation of vehicle
Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.
Officers stopped a vehicle in the 500-block area of Herring Cove Road around 10:10 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release.
Police say the vehicle was unregistered and the driver was “prohibited from driving.”
As the officer attempted to arrest the driver, they allegedly accelerated the vehicle. The officer was caught in the vehicle’s door frame and “dragged for a distance,” police say.
The suspect fled in the vehicle and the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
A short time later, the suspect was located in the area on foot and was arrested, the news release says.
The youth is set to appear in Halifax court Wednesday, facing charges of:
- assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- aggravated assault of a peace officer
- operation of a conveyance while prohibited
- flight from peace officer
- operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- escaping lawful custody
- resisting arrest
- breaching the conditions of custody/supervision order
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MPs split on Canada supporting, condemning genocide hearings against Israel
Liberal members of Parliament are divided about the position Canada should take on a push by South Africa to have Israel prosecuted for genocide for its war in Gaza.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
WATCH Why Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are so disruptive to trade
Tensions are escalating in a busy Red Sea shipping route that is key to global trade. However, despite the conflict, commerce continues --- even as the risk to merchant sailors grows.
Alleged Nazi links prompts Winnipeg Art Gallery to cut ties with former director
The Winnipeg Art Gallery Qaumajuq is cutting ties with its former director as it investigates alleged links to the Nazi party in the 1930s.
Conservative critic calls for ethics probe into Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The Conservative party has requested an ethics investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent Jamaica trip, despite a previous consult with the federal ethics commissioner.
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
WATCH Dramatic video shows police storm TV studio in Ecuador to free hostages
Dramatic video shot from inside a TC Television studio in Ecuador shows the moment that heavily-armed police in Guayaquil stormed the building after it had been taken over by gunmen.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Passengers on 2018 flight to Toronto that crashed in Guyana reach class-action settlement
Passengers on a flight to Toronto that crash-landed in Guyana have reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit launched against the airline and plane manufacturer.
-
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes and sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing.
-
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say
Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.
-
Alberta association warns of 'mass exodus' of businesses because of CEBA repayment
Four out of five Alberta restauranteurs say they are facing a tough situation ahead of a deadline to repay their Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans, even with brisk sales supporting them.
-
City of Calgary reminds residents to bundle up against the cold
More snow is expected for Calgary throughout Wednesday, but city officials say the plunge in temperatures is a much bigger problem for residents.
Montreal
-
Montreal snow removal operation to start as another storm approaches
The City of Montreal says it is gearing up for its snow removal operation after more than 15 cm of snow fell overnight.
-
Suspect in Quebec courthouse stabbing charged with attempted murder and assault
The suspect in Tuesday's stabbing of an interpreter at a suburban Montreal courthouse is facing multiple charges.
-
Snowstorm cuts power, closes schools in Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes were in the dark after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Deep freeze begins, but the coldest days are still ahead
And so it begins... A lengthy deep freeze is settling in and it'll last at least through the weekend, possibly into early next week.
-
Man arrested near 118 Avenue in Edmonton had 2 guns, $12k worth of drugs: EPS
A 28-year-old Edmonton man is facing 15 new drug and gun charges after he was chased and arrested near 118 Avenue and 104 Street on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after police pull over badly damaged tractor trailer on Hwy. 17
The driver of a tractor-trailer who hit a rock cut on Highway 17 on Tuesday tried to keep going rather than stopping and reporting the accident.
-
Winter storm warning ends as northeast digs out from first major snowstorm
The winter storm warning in the northeast has ended Wednesday shortly before noon following the first major snowstorm of the year that prompted many school bus cancellations.
-
opinion
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
London
-
Ontario mayor says Canada is being 'damaged' by political polarization
In a state of the city address this week in Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Mike Bradley warned "civility in politics” is far worse now than at any point in his 36 years in office.
-
Charges laid after pharmacy robbery in north London
Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 1100-block of Adelaide Street north near Huron Street and approached an employee, handing over a note.
-
Thousands of people without power across southwestern Ontario
According to the Hydro One outage map, the outrage stretches east to west from the Grand Bend area through South Huron, Granton and St. Marys.
Winnipeg
-
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
-
'Prolonged' snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Safety officers another step closer to riding Winnipeg Transit buses
Community safety officers are another step closer to riding Winnipeg city buses, according to a new report to the mayor’s inner circle.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
-
Federal regulator gives go-ahead to nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has approved a controversial plan for a near surface disposal facility for nuclear waste on the Chalk River Laboratories site in Deep River, Ont.
-
Carleton Place homes sold for $400,000 under original selling price
Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag. Now, the same houses are being relisted at a significantly lower price.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert moves to restrict hours of alcohol retailers
A new bylaw in Prince Albert will restrict the hours of operation at liquor retailers in the city.
-
Sask. announces new $2.5M 'teacher innovation fund' amid bargaining stalemate
The Saskatchewan government has launched a new teacher "innovation and support" fund as bargaining negotiations with educators remain stalemated.
-
Snowstorm blankets Saskatoon with 15 centimetres
After a winter with little snow, Saskatoon was blanketed with 15 centimetres overnight, according to the city.
Vancouver
-
Noise from muscle car at centre of dispute between townhouse owners, strata
A long-running dispute over the "excessive engine revving and idling noise" of a Mustang has been settled by B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
-
WHL junior team bus slides off highway in B.C.
A bus carrying a Western Hockey League junior team has slid off a highway in British Columbia's Interior, but the team says no one was injured.
-
Have you seen Sherry Corrigal? Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 22-year-old woman
The Nanaimo RCMP says a full-time team of investigators has been assigned to the case of a missing woman who has not been seen in four months.
Regina
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. announces new $2.5M 'teacher innovation fund' amid bargaining stalemate
The Saskatchewan government has launched a new teacher "innovation and support" fund as bargaining negotiations with educators remain stalemated.
-
Patience runs thin with Sask. government's handling of health care, cost of living: poll
Since the onset of the pandemic, Saskatchewan residents appear to be increasingly dissatisfied with the province’s handling of affordability and health care, according to a recent Angus Reid Institute poll.
Vancouver Island
-
Have you seen Sherry Corrigal? Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 22-year-old woman
The Nanaimo RCMP says a full-time team of investigators has been assigned to the case of a missing woman who has not been seen in four months.
-
Sooke hit by power outages, school closures and downed trees during Tuesday's storm
Winds were the worry in Sooke on Tuesday, as authorities say the western communities may have faced the eye of this recent winter storm.
-
Environment Canada warns parts of northern B.C. that -50 C wind chill could be coming
Environment Canada is warning parts of northern British Columbia to expect wind chill values as cold as -50 C for at least the rest of the week.