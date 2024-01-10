ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax youth arrested in relation to dangerous operation of vehicle

    RCMP

    Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.

    Officers stopped a vehicle in the 500-block area of Herring Cove Road around 10:10 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release.

    Police say the vehicle was unregistered and the driver was “prohibited from driving.”

    As the officer attempted to arrest the driver, they allegedly accelerated the vehicle. The officer was caught in the vehicle’s door frame and “dragged for a distance,” police say.

    The suspect fled in the vehicle and the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

    A short time later, the suspect was located in the area on foot and was arrested, the news release says.

    The youth is set to appear in Halifax court Wednesday, facing charges of:

    • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
    • aggravated assault of a peace officer
    • operation of a conveyance while prohibited
    • flight from peace officer
    • operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • escaping lawful custody
    • resisting arrest
    • breaching the conditions of custody/supervision order

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News