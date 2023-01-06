'Halifolks' creator releases book with 150 stories of Haligonians 

Photographer Jack Scrine knows a picture is worth a thousand words.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot about the broad range of human experiences,” said Scrine.

Scrine moved to Halifax from Australia’s east coast in 2011 and quickly became captivated by the people on this coast.

Inspired by Brandon Stanton’s "Humans of New York," Scrine began taking pictures of Haligonians, turning their stories into first-person narratives and posting them to social media under the moniker, "Halifolks."

“I had a journalism background and thought it would be a really interesting way to improve my photography and interview skills,” Scrine said. “I started it more as a personal project just to see what it would be all about, but apparently people started to like it and it just went from there.”

Since 2015, he’s shared more than 600 stories. From Hollywood famous, to "Hali-famous," his Facebook page has garnered a following of over 30,000.

“It’s taught me a lot about empathy,” said Scrine. “A lot of the stories we talk about do focus on struggle, hardship and overcoming it or still living with it.”

Scrine was struck by the story of Paul Vienneau, who made headlines in 2015 for clearing ice and snow off city streets.

Vienneau, who uses a wheelchair, became frustrated with the lack of snow removal, which caused him to miss weeks of work.

“I borrowed a medal rod and a plastic snow shovel from my building maintenance guy and went out for six-and-a-half hours to smash the ice and move the pieces with a snow shovel,” explained Vienneau.

After appearing on "Halifolks," followers noticed that Vienneau’s decade-old wheelchair was in rough condition.

Hundreds of people came together through a GoFundMe page to raise nearly $9,000 to buy Vienneau a new wheelchair.

“For the first time in my 31 years being in a chair, I had a chair that was measured and made for my body,” said Vienneau. “It was such an unconditionally loving and kind act by strangers.”

Now a disability advocate and activist, Vienneau said the experience and outpouring of support helped him find purpose.

“It spread my message to people,” explained Vienneau. “Not about ‘poor, disabled Paul,’ but about, ‘Paul the disabled citizen’ who was trying to contribute to making things better.”

Scrine has turned 150 of his stories into a coffee-style table book, called "Halifolks: The Faces and Stories of Halifax."

“It’s interesting the way people don’t necessarily look at their own stories as extraordinary when sometimes they really are,” said Scrine.

Scrine's book can be purchased online and in many bookstores across the province now.