HALIFAX -- To stay in, or not to stay in, that is the question of New Year’s Eve 2019 in Halifax. Despite there being no right or wrong answer, the weather is dictating how many in the area will ring in the new decade.

With a storm brewing on the last day of the year, many Haligonians are getting their affairs in order.

“Tonight I'm staying home,” says one resident. “The weather is bad, and I'm staying home.”

With 2020 arriving all around the world, Maritimers are keeping with their own traditions, such as standing in line for a traditional New Year’s lobster.

“As a family, we always stay in, and my kids come up from Liverpool with the Grandkids, and we've always stayed in and have food, drinks, whatever,” says one resident.

“We always stay in, we always go to my mom's place and get Chinese food,” says another resident. “It's a tradition, and we turn the TV on, go through all the channels and see all the different things going and watch all the different countdowns.”

Restaurants and bars are preparing for many people to ring in the New Year. However, the weather could make it an unpredictable night.

“It can be very busy, and it might not be,” says a local bar employee. “It's hard to tell with the weather, and it's a Tuesday. Sometimes you get super hit, and sometimes everybody is at a house party – so it's really hard to say.”

Many are planning to keep their countdown local.

“We're going to be going about ten doors down to visit our neighbors with all of our kids and get them all camped out,” says one resident. “Then the parents will enjoy some music – and maybe a pint.”

Meanwhile, a public skate and fireworks event, planned at the Emera Oval, was cancelled. However, it’s clear Haligonians aren’t short on ideas of how to spend their final hours of the decade.