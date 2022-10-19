Halloween haunt in Sydney scares up big crowds

A Sydney, N.S., man is once again setting up a spooky display that may be the scariest property in the city this Halloween 2022.

Rikki Tortola has been transforming his front yard, in the city’s Kytes Hill subdivision, into a haunted field of horrors for a few years now.

Lately, it's been attracting a lot of attention.

"Basically, it's an obsession that I have with my daughter," Tortola said. “Everything in behind the gate there comes to life. So everything either moves, says something, jumps at you."

People who love a good scare have been sharing pictures and video of the property online, and it's led to some big crowds.

"The week before Halloween, so probably this weekend, we'll be getting thousands of people here a night," Tortola said.

One of those people who gave others a sneak peek on social media is Christina Joe.

She makes it a hobby to drive around the community filming things for people to check out, and says when it comes to Halloween haunts, this one ranks pretty high.

"I think it's absolutely phenomenal. I can't believe the work they put into it every year," Joe said. "Definitely put it on the list of places to check out. The kids will enjoy it. It's a very friendly environment."

There's also a fundraising component to Tortola's Halloween haunt. Through the Halloween display, the family is looking to raise money for some upgrades at the neighbourhood's aging playground.

"It's not mandatory, but we will be accepting donations to give to our community to help build a playground," Tortola said.

Tortola admits putting on such a display isn't cheap, but says it's well worth it.

"It's a labour of love. Then it's a labour of love when I have to take it all down and find somewhere to store it," he joked.