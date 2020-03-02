FALL RIVER, N.S. -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that put multiple schools on lockdown, according to police.

"At about 12:57 p.m., we arrested an 18-year-old male and we recovered the item that was the subject of the comlpain; the weapon," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, with Halifax Regional Police.

RCMP responded to a weapons call at Lockview High School around noon on Monday.

Police and H.R.C.E. made the decision to place the high school in a 'hold and secure' state while police delt with the situation in the area.

H.R.C.E. sent out a tweet at 1:20 p.m. saying “Lockdown at Lockview High School has been lifted. Hold & Secure at area elementary & junior highs lifted as well. Everyone is safe. Schools will be updating parents later today. Thanks to RCMP N.S. for keeping our communities safe."

RCMP confirm a handgun has been recovered nearby.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.