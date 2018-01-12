

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old Kennetcook, N.S., is facing child pornography charges for allegedly exploiting an elementary student online.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were contacted by Vacaville Police Department in Northern California that the child was being sexually exploited online by a man in Kennetcook.

Multiple RCMP units responded to the suspect’s home on Thursday, where he was arrested without incident.

Matthew Tyler White has been charged with child luring, invitation to sexual touching and accessing child pornography.

White appeared in Shubenacadie court and was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Feb. 15.

Police are reminding residents that it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.