HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old woman from Hanwell, New Brunswick has died following a collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer in Harvey Station, N.B. on Friday.

RCMP say shortly after 7 a.m. on September 11, they received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Route 3.

Police believe the collision occurred when the car turning onto Route 3 collided with a transport truck travelling eastbound.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 25-year-old woman from Hanwell died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The two occupants of the tractor trailer were not injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.