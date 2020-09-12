Advertisement
Hanwell, N.B. woman dies in two-vehicle collision
A 25-year-old woman from Hanwell, New Brunswick has died following a collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer in Harvey Station, N.B. on Friday.
HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old woman from Hanwell, New Brunswick has died following a collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer in Harvey Station, N.B. on Friday.
RCMP say shortly after 7 a.m. on September 11, they received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Route 3.
Police believe the collision occurred when the car turning onto Route 3 collided with a transport truck travelling eastbound.
The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 25-year-old woman from Hanwell died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
The two occupants of the tractor trailer were not injured.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.