Have an unwanted Christmas gift? N.S. cat rescue will auction it off for festive feline fundraiser

A visit to Sonya Higgins home is a treat for any cat lover.

Higgins runs the Healing Animal SCARS Society, a cat rescue based in Cole Harbour, N.S. Since 2006, the group has taken in and cared for over 2,500 cats to which they rely on donations from the public.

“Even healthy kittens, we spend $550 on them,” said Higgins. “However, sometimes we have sick kittens that are not perfectly healthy and require additional diagnostics, tests, examinations and medications.”

Higgins decided to think outside the box for a festive feline fundraiser by collecting unwanted Christmas presents to auction off.

“Why let something sit there without being used,” said Higgins. “One person's trash is another person's treasure.”

Higgins says they’ve been using Facebook auctions for several years, but relied heavily on it as a way to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic as they were unable to hold in-person fundraisers.

Higgins takes pictures of people’s donated items and lists them on the social media platform.

“We make an album of photographs on Facebook where people can bid on the item photo stating how much they’re willing to pay,” Higgins explained. “At the end of the auction I notify the winning bidders. We try to make it easy for the bidders to participate.”

Money raised from the items will be used to help cover veterinary bills, food, supplies and spay and neutering costs.

Sandra Perrault helped raise over $1,100 for the rescue by donating a pre-lit Christmas tree as well as a brand new clothes dryer.

“You can see what a great person [Sonya] is with rescuing these kitties and cats,” said Perrault. “When you have a few things lying around that you’re not going to use, why not try to make some money for her and her rescue group.”

Higgins says they are grateful for any type of monetary or in-kind donation including things like cat food and cleaning products.

Higgins says they’ve seen an influx of pet surrenders since the pandemic.

“It’s what I call ‘recycled pandemic pets,’” said Higgins. “These are people who got that cute kitten and are now finding they don’t have time to spend with the cat so they’re giving it away.”

Higgins says pet ownership is a multi-year commitment and shouldn’t be made on an impulse decision.

More information on the fundraiser can be found online.