HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia couple, who are self-isolating at home, have found a way to put their art out into the world while staying inside.

Michael Ryan, of the Town Heroes, began to feel ill last week. He made the decision to self-isolate, along with his artist wife Kristen Herrington.

Herrington says, while in her Stillwater Lake, N.S. home for two days, she came across some of her artwork. The discovery sparked an idea for an art exchange program.

“We put those prints outside in the mailbox by our front door and made a post on Facebook inviting folks to drop off an item, whatever that might be, in exchange for a print,” says Herrington.

The trade program has been a success.

“We got so many great presents yesterday, we got homemade soup and wine,” says Herrington.

“And Buckley's cough syrup for me,” says Ryan. “The generosity of people is just overwhelming.”

The couple has upped the anti, trading their mailbox for a bin. Herrington has included more of her artwork and Ryan has added some Town Heroes swag.

“We just wanna put our art out to the world,” says Ryan. “If people wanna take something that’s great, if they wanna put something there too, I guess pay it back, they can. We aren’t looking for anything, we just wanna find new ways to get our art out there.”

Herrington says the couple still has 11 or 12 days of self-isolating left, so as long as the demand is there, they will do their best to keep the stock supplied.

Friends are stepping up to make sure the pair has everything they need for their period of self-isolation. Mike’s bandmate Bruce Gillis stopped by to drop off groceries.

“It’s pretty important to help people out in this time when their sick,” says Gillis. “They can’t go out and they’re being considerate of others because they don’t want anyone else getting sick.”

Herrington and Ryan say they are beyond grateful for all of the help and support they’ve received.

“If even half the world is as generous as the people we know and the strangers who have helped us, I don’t think we have anything to worry about at all. Especially on the East coast, everyone’s looking out for everybody,” says Ryan.