HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Maritimers in a number of ways, including an increased rate of unemployment.

Denyse Frizzle has dealt with unemployment before. For several years, Frizzle was on social assistance as she lived with an active addiction.

When she went into recovery, Frizzle was nervous about returning to the workforce. She reached out to TEAM Work Cooperative, an organization that helps people in the Halifax Regional Municipality find employment, offers skills-training opportunities, provides career counselling, and assists with employment maintenance.

Frizzle says the staff at TEAM Work Cooperative were instrumental in helping her find a part-time job at a restaurant in Dartmouth, N.S.

“Having that support meant that I could go into employment, after years of not working, with some confidence and understanding that if I had barriers or problems I had someone that I could count on to help me,” says Frizzle.

“They gave me an employment support case worker that I could call any time I had problems at work or in my personal life that would affect my work. Having that support was what set me up for success.”

TEAM Work Cooperative specializes in job development, job mentoring, and job search skills.

“We want to offer all of that to any person who might want to have a conversation with us. We have lots of ways in which we can connect at this time, a phone call, Zoom,” says Janice Ainsworth, the executive director at TEAM Work Cooperative.

“We are here to offer any kind of support and to help clients think about what future things might be doable.”

In addition to their employment services, TEAM Work Cooperative has a special initiative called the James Bartlett Fund, named after a former co-worker who passed away in 2007 at the age of 39.

Ainsworth says James was passionate about helping people with challenges around employment.

James would speak daily about the people who were falling through the cracks and what he might be able to do to help them, particularly those who may have just one small roadblock preventing them from taking the next step to employment.

James had been a member of the Kin Club of Halifax. When he passed away, the group reached out to TEAM Work Cooperative to donate $5,000 a year to support the people James was so passionate about helping.

From there, the James Bartlett Fund was formed. The Kin Club of Halifax club continues to support the initiative and many TEAM Work Cooperative staff members contribute through payroll each month.

The fund supplies items to clients who need to bridge the gap to employment.

“They might need tools of the trade, but there is no other funding to supply that, we could help with that,” says Ainsworth.

“We could help with transportation, work clothes, work boots, a whole number of any kind of essential items a person might need to show up on day one of employment.”

A TEAM Work Cooperative committee manages the distribution of the funds. The committee meets every week and considers requests from clients.

“Our view is that most people that come to us with an ask have a need,” says Ainsworth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Bartlett Fund has focused on getting grocery gift cards into the hands of the people who need a little extra help.

“We talk to a lot of our clients on a daily basis and their situations are fairly dire. There is a gap between when the support from government will start and what they might need in terms of food,” says Ainsworth.

“So far, we’re keeping up with the requests that have been out there. We also anticipate people might come back, depending on how long this goes on.”

Frizzle has a compromised immune system, which means she is at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the COVID-19 virus. As a result, she is currently not working. She says she is grateful to be able to access support through TEAM Work Cooperative.

“I am going to be receiving a gift card for a grocery store. That’s going to be really helpful to me because I’m not working. That extra grocery money is going to be really helpful,” says Frizzle.

“I just can’t say enough good things about TEAM Work.”

Ainsworth says the group at TEAM Work Cooperative is committed to helping those in need.

“We know that people are really struggling right now,” says Ainsworth.

“I think as a collective, TEAM Work Cooperative and staff, the reason why we enjoy this work is we want to help people. We have a close connection with all the people we work with.”