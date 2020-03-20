HALIFAX -- Emergency crews are investigating after a suspicious package caused a postal worker to fall ill at a Nova Scotia post office.

Halifax Fire says, at 9:45 a.m. Friday, a worker at the Tantallon post office fell ill and vomited after opening a package outside the building.

The worker was treated by Emergency Health Services.

The other six employees working at the post office were evacuated as a precaution. A Halifax Transit bus was brought in for shelter.

Hazmat crews isolated the package in a secure area in an effort to determine what was inside.

Nova Scotia RCMP blocked off a portion of the 12700-block of Peggys Cove Road in both directions as they investigate the package.

There’s no word on when it will reopen to traffic.

