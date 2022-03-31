'He'll be with us': Tribute concert planned for late Maritime musician Jay Smith

A who’s who of the Nova Scotia rock scene will gather on stage in Halifax this weekend to honour a lost friend.

Jay Smith was a Maritime guitar great who worked with dozens of musicians during his music career.

Smith died while on tour in Edmonton, Alta., in 2013.

“He was sort of an unstoppable energy,” said Andy Patil, who played with Smith as part of Matt Mays and El Torpedo.

Smith joined the band in time to play on, and help produce, their album “Terminal Romance” in 2007.

“Even though we were pretty seasoned by that point, Jay was a 'tour de force' and left his mark on that record - and all the eras he was in Matt's band," said Patil. "I think anyone who saw him would know what I was talking about."

Before his days with Mays and company, Smith built a following in Cape Breton as the leading member of Sydney-based "Rock Ranger."

His legacy will play on in two shows at the Carleton in Halifax this weekend — featuring dozens of musicians Smith collaborated with over the years.

“It feels really good to be doing this show, honoring his music. He left behind quite a legacy,” said Patil.

The shows' organizer, Mike Campbell, says since Smith’s passing around this time nine years ago, bandmates and friends have gathered to raise money for musicians’ mental health.

"The idea that everybody rallied around this cause again immediately when I suggested it told me that we were all in the same boat. This will help bring the community together again, and refocus attention on the fact that we have to look after each other,” said Campbell.

Now, the concerts, in support of The Unison Fund, are back for the first time since 2019.

Organizers say tickets are still available for the Sunday matinee. The evening show is sold-out but will be live-streamed on The Carleton's Facebook page.

"During the show, he'll be with us. I know it,” said Patil.