Sarah Fiddes woke up Thursday morning, ready to be a bride.

She's in palliative care in Truro and one person that has been with her every step of the way, is Alan Wood, her partner of over two decades.

"He's been looking after me since I got sick," Fiddes said.

They are an adventurous pair that love to go camping and fishing. Wood comes to visit her at the hospital every night.

Fiddes says they're just like any other couple with their ups and downs.

"We argue and we fight and then we make up," Fiddes said. "It's so simple."

Wood says there are too many qualities to count when it comes to what he loves most about her.

But there is one that stands out the most.

"Her sense of humour," Wood said.

Wood knew he wanted to call Fiddes his wife, so he proposed to her in her hospital room.

"He just came into my hospital room and said 'will you marry me?' And I said 'are you crazy?'"

His only purpose was to make her happy, Wood said.

Fiddes spent her morning preparing for one of the biggest days of her life and had flowers in her hair for an added touch.

"I think it's great," she said. "I didn't have to lift a finger."

While family and friends filled the hospital, there was anticipation as the room filled with loved ones on both sides of the family waiting to see this special couple tie the knot.

"I find they're a good couple," said Dawson Drummond, who is Sarah's grandson."They were meant to be together."

Inside the chapel Wood and Fiddes said their vows, placed their rings on each other's fingers and sealed it with a kiss.

After what they say seemed like an eternity, they're finally husband and wife and committed to one another -- in sickness and in health.