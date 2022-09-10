‘He’s gone’: Victim’s family frustrated as convicted killer remains at-large

The man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager in the late 1980s is still on the loose after breaching his day parole conditions over a week ago.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 67-year-old convicted killer Patrice Mailloux.

Correctional Services Canada confirmed to CTV News this week that Mailloux has been unlawfully at-large since breaching the conditions of his parole in Quebec on September 1.

Sixteen-year-old Laura Ann Davis was killed during a robbery at her parents’ convenience store on St. George Street on the night of November 14, 1987.

Mailloux was sentenced in 1998 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years. He was granted day parole in 2016.

Laura's sister, Brenda Davis, was notified by Correctional Services Canada about his disappearance but hasn't heard much since.

Now, she says, her family's frustration level is sky-high.

“We're all mad, we're frustrated. We want answers and we're not getting any answers,” Davis said Saturday. “We feel like we've been let down. We've been fighting this for over 30 years. He's been denied parole. They refused to do a full parole board hearing for him and they just kept extending his day parole under all the same conditions and now he's gone.”

Correctional Services Canada told CTV News that once a warrant for an offender's arrest is created and communicated to its police partners, the police are then responsible for executing the warrant.

Davis said she hasn't had any contact with the RCMP or another police force.