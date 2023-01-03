'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck.
The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
Carter collected five sticks -- three of them goalie sticks -- eight pucks, a referee’s whistle, dozens of signatures and countless memories that will last a lifetime.
His sign read: “I'll trade you a chocolate bar for a puck or two for a stick. World Juniors Moncton.”
"You went to a game, you sat there, you had to try and talk to all the players and get them to read your sign," said Carter.
"Most of them wouldn't even look. You'd get the odd player who would look and they would either shake their head and say ‘no,’ or come back out with a different stick."
Carter's parents took turns bringing him to all the games at the Avenir Centre, but the sign was his idea.
"I just saw a bunch of people trying to trade. They just had two chocolate bars and they were holding them up like that and they were just yelling, 'I'll trade you for a stick,' so I took the idea and I added a bit more to it and made it better," said Carter.
He also got to meet players from four of the five teams in the Moncton pool, including the entire German and American squads.
One of his goalie sticks was signed by the entire United States team from the 2022 championship last year in Edmonton.
His mother, Amy LeBlanc, said all the players were very friendly. Some of them spent time with Carter after the games and shared popcorn while they talked hockey.
"He's one lucky kid," laughed LeBlanc. "Very, very lucky. He has a horseshoe up his butt."
She thinks the whole thing is an amazing experience for her hockey-loving son.
"After he got the first stick there was no stopping him," said Amy. "He was down there an hour before the games. He stayed after every game. He was going down in between the periods trying to get everybody before they came out. On-ice, off-ice, it didn't matter."
Carter said the players from Slovakia were particularly fond of Hershey bars, but very few took more than one sweet treat at a time.
The plan is to get a case built in his room and hang everything up as an unforgettable souvenir of the tournament.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for U.S. speaker, House adjourns
Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the U.S. House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup on Wednesday from his historic defeat.
Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow plowing accident
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post to social media since his New Year's Day snow plowing accident.
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
Toronto
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
'It automatically means more peril': Community, activists react to proposed budget hike for Toronto police
Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s family, alongside community activists, are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
Calgary
-
Calgary man identified as victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting
Homicide investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Chestermere man charged with impaired driving of an off-highway vehicle
The City of Chestermere says charges have been laid against a local man in connection with an incident where he was believed to be driving an off-highway vehicle while impaired.
-
ASIRT investigates incident where RCMP shot hammer-wielding suspect
Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a police shooting that led to the death of a Siksika Nation man on Christmas Day.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy mix: Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain in forecast for southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Quebec, including in the Montreal area.
-
Canada welcomed record number of immigrants in 2022
Canada welcomed a record number of immigrants last year, hitting its target of 431,645 new permanent residents and exceeding 2021 numbers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said Tuesday.
-
Quebec TikTok sensation Nurse John finds humour in health care
An emergency room nurse from the South Shore of Montreal has become a TikTok sensation, with millions of viewers worldwide checking out his funny takes on hospital life.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend': EPS stretched after multiple weapon incidents already in 2023
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
-
Autopsy confirms man, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds: EPS
A man police found in southeast Edmonton last Friday in medical distress and who later died in hospital was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, EPS says.
-
'Tough to watch': Former Edmonton Elk reacts to player collapsing in NFL game
Former Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Eddie Steele was watching Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Northern Ontario
-
Threatening signs posted in wooded area near two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Gyms brace for bigger-than-normal New Year’s rush
Hayley Campbell of Catalyst Fitness in the Sault says the pandemic is leading to more calls for sign-ups.
London
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
Impaired driver with child in vehicle crashes into tree, flees scene: London police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove impaired with a child in the vehicle, before crashing into a tree and fleeing the scene, London police said.
-
Charges laid in connection to fatal crash that claimed life of teen cyclist
Criminal charges have been laid following a six month-long investigation by OPP in connection to a fatal collision that claimed the life of a teen cyclist near Crediton, Ont. last June.
Winnipeg
-
Alan Lagimodiere, PC MLA and cabinet minister, not seeking re-election
Another Progressive Conservative MLA and cabinet minister has announced they will not be running in the 2023 provincial election.
-
Dauphin man charged with assaulting child: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin charged a 25-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a six-year-old child.
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
Ottawa
-
Downtown business owners await federal workers as unions fight return-to-office plans
Federal public workers will be required to return to the office part-time in two weeks, but one of the unions fighting the hybrid work model has backed away from bargaining and is talking about a strike.
-
Mild weather will make way for messy driving, weather agency warns
A winter travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of freezing drizzle, ice pellets and snow over the next couple of days after a stretch of above-average temperatures.
-
Major fire at Calabogie Peaks Resort destroys snowmaking equipment
Fire crews rushed to the scene of a major blaze at Calabogie Peaks ski resort on Tuesday morning. No one has been reported hurt, but the resort's pump house, which contains snowmaking equipment, has been destroyed.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man seriously injured in assault
A 40-year-old Prince Albert woman faces charges after police say she broke into a residential building and assaulted an 89-year-old man on Monday.
-
Sask. family says they were 'abandoned' by Sunwing
Kris Beskal says he and his family were told their flight home from Mazatlan to Prince Albert was cancelled on the morning it was supposed to leave, December 23, 2022.
Vancouver
-
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
-
B.C. becomes 1st province to require 3-day contract waiting period for homebuyers
British Columbia has become the first province in Canada to require a three-day waiting period for buyers after they've signed an agreement to purchase a home.
-
Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police say
Increasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.
Regina
-
Woman, 77, taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on Lewvan Drive
A woman was sent to hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive on Tuesday morning.
-
11 puppies found abandoned in vacant basement, Regina rescue organization says
Eleven puppies found abandoned in a vacant basement are in urgent need of help, according to a local rescue organization.
-
Sask. family says they were 'abandoned' by Sunwing
Kris Beskal says he and his family were told their flight home from Mazatlan to Prince Albert was cancelled on the morning it was supposed to leave, December 23, 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not an explosion': Island Health workers recovering after pipe bursts at Victoria hospital
Island Health says two workers who were injured at Victoria General Hospital last week continue to receive treatment after a pipe burst in the hospital's boiler room, releasing scalding hot steam.
-
Trap set for cougar on B.C. island to be removed by conservation officers
Conservation officers are expected to remove a large cougar trap from a Gulf Island just off the coast of Nanaimo, B.C., after the case of a prowling mountain cat went cold.
-
Injured skier on Vancouver Island rescued by Vancouver-based helicopter team
A woman who was injured while skiing on Mount Cain in northern Vancouver Island was rescued by a Vancouver-based helicopter crew and other first responders on Monday evening.