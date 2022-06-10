'He wanted to share these songs': P.E.I. band releases new music after bandmate's death

Prince Edward Island band The East Pointers has just released new music after losing their bandmate earlier this year.

When Koady Chaisson died suddenly in January, the band lost a multi-instrumentalist -- and lead singer Tim Chaisson lost his cousin.

When fans learned of his death, tributes flooded in.

"It was pretty crazy to see how many people that he actually touched," said Tim Chaisson. "It didn’t surprise me that he touched a lot of people, and that just goes to show his reach in 37 years of life."

When Koady passed, the band was already working on its next EP – leaving questions about what to do next.

"We started all the songs when Koady was still around and didn't know quite how to go about it, but we knew Koady was really excited about the new music and it just felt right to finish them," said band member Jake Charron.

"He wanted to share these songs with everybody, so that was pretty quickly a priority to get the songs done."

The band's new song, "Stronger Than You Know," has Koady's musical footprint all over it.

"This one in particular was about finding that inner strength during the tough times, and also, during that period when everyone had to keep to yourselves a lot more, you know, just finding that strength to carry through," said Tim.

"We recorded it and mixed it and everything while Koady was here, and he especially loved this one, so it felt like an appropriate first song to put out."

"Stronger Than You Know" will be part of the band's upcoming six-track EP due in September.

"It's been nice to receive so many really complimentary comments," said Tim. "Really, the support when we put it out really felt lovely."

Tim and Jake say they're also looking forward to getting back on stage.

"We are planning a festival this fall, which is called the Harvest Home Festival from Sept. 23 to the 24, and you'll be hearing lots about that in the near future," Tim said.

The pair says, ultimately, they're just happy to be able to continue sharing Koady's music.

"Anyone who knew Koady is pretty happy to hear him play again," said Jake.