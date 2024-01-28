'He was a really good guy': Son, coworker remember beloved market fixture

Saturday was an emotional day for those who knew and loved Dan Wetmore.

Wetmore was a beloved member of the Kurt's Sausage crew every Saturday morning at the Moncton Market and enjoyed chatting with customers just as much as he did serving up sausages and schnitzel.

He died on Jan. 19 at the Moncton Hospital from Group A streptococcus.

His son Zach Wetmore was back at the market on Saturday because he felt he had to be there.

"It's definitely nice being back here where he loved to be. It's a good way to celebrate his life," said Zach.

His father was the master grill chef at Kurt's and now that responsibility will be passed down to his 18-year-old son.

"It's kind of inevitable. I kind of have to, right?" said Zach.

Joey Cook was a longtime co-worker and good friend of Dan's and called him a father figure.

He said the emotion under the tent was unreal, but everyone was glad to be back.

"It's not actually bad. This is Zach's first market back since it happened. I think it's a big pick-me-up for a lot of us," said Joey. "He came back last Saturday to give us a hug, but he's actually working in there today."

The Kurt's crew hams it up outside the Moncton Market (Source: Dan Wetmore/Facebook)

Joey said the amount of donations that poured in last week was unbelievable.

"I appreciate all the support from everybody," said Joey. "The family was so strong through the whole thing. It was unbelievable. It made us all feel better."

According to his obituary, Dan was a family man who loved spending time with his wife Kim and Zach.

The 49-year-old was an international specialist with Purolator and spent 27 years with the company.

He was an avid sports fan and loved watching Zach play hockey and football.

"He never missed a game," said Joey.

Zach, Kim and Dan Wetmore are pictured here. (Source: Dan Wetmore/Facebook)

Zach said his father took great pride in watching him play sports.

"He definitely was my number one supporter. That's for sure. He was a really good guy," said Zach.

The Kurt's crew grilled up sausages outside the Cobbs Funeral Home in Riverview after his service on Wednesday.

Zach said that's what his father would have wanted.

"He wouldn't have wanted it to be a sad funeral. He would have wanted it to be a celebration, so that's what we did. We served sausages at the end because that's what half of his life was. He was here. He was serving. He was cooking. That's what he did," said Zach.

Kurt's Meats posted a message on its Facebook page the day Dan died after his brief illness. The message said Dan was "one of the good ones" and Kurt's Meats shares in the great loss with the family.

A difficult day, but Joey said it was good to be back with Zach serving customers.

"He's got his dad's heart for sure," said Joey. "Everyone who knows him knows that."

