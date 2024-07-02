'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68

Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.

Scott’s daughter Ashley Boyd confirmed his passing Tuesday afternoon.

“Growing up with a father that was in the entertainment field, I always was able to hear just how much he meant to so many,” wrote Ashley in an email to CTV News.

“From his early days playing in bands and waking people up with his big voice on the radio, to waking people up with that big voice on BT, he always wanted to make sure that people were entertained.”

Ashley Boyd is pictured with her father Scott Boyd. (Courtesy: Ashley Boyd)

Scott was the co-host of ASN’s Breakfast Television in the 1990s and early 2000s, along with Liz Rigney.

“The one thing I’ve always said about Scott Boyd is, in the time I knew him, I never heard him say a bad word about another person, ever,” said Rigney.

“No matter what was going on, if you turned on the TV in the morning you knew that Scott Boyd was going to be doing something funny.”

Former Breakfast Television co-hosts Kurt Stoodley, Liz Rigney, and Scott Boyd are pictured.

Former CTV News Atlantic anchor Steve Murphy said he was heartbroken to learn of Scott’s death.

“He was one of the most genuinely funny and kind people I encountered in my years in broadcasting,” said Murphy.

“His popularity, in the early days of ASN’s Breakfast Television, was unmatched.”

Rob MacNamara and Tashia Lee co-hosted a radio morning show with Scott in Cape Breton following his time on Breakfast Television.

“The one thing I remember about the three of us being together for the five or six years we were, was we laughed an awful lot,” said Lee.

“Scott would do anything for you, and he’s definitely going to be missed,” said MacNamara.

Scott Boyd is pictured with his daughter Ashley Boyd. (Courtesy: Ashley Boyd)

While Scott was known as an entertainer across the Maritimes, Ashley says he played a much more important role.

“To me, his sisters, and family, he was just dad, brother, the fun uncle, and Pa,” she said.

“Someone told me today that he was bigger than life, but to me that just means a bigger hole that remains with his passing. If you can do something to make someone laugh today, do it, because tomorrow isn’t a guarantee.”