SYDNEY, N.S. -- A popular Cape Breton rink attendant is being remembered as an entertainer who made people smile.

William “Willie” LaRusic died at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on Saturday after battling health issues. He was 65.

LaRusic was a familiar face at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., where he was a maintenance worker for 20 years.

Those who frequent the facility say it’s hard to believe he will no longer be there, and hockey games won’t be the same without the man they call “Dancing Willie.”

“A lot of facilities or rinks around the country have a Willie LaRusic,” says Paul MacDonald, the general manager of Centre 200. “There’s always that one guy that you can know of, or relate to, and he’s that guy.”

Annette MacLean says LaRusic will be remembered as more than a rink employee, but as a friend to the hockey players, fans and anyone who came into the building.

“The day I got the call, I think I went through half a box of Kleenex,” says MacLean, a friend of LaRusic’s. “The guys were always the first ones to see Willie, of course, to get a high five. I think Willie probably passed out 1,000 pucks to the kids. He was good to everybody.”

MacDonald says LaRusic’s work ethic was second-to-none, but it was his ability to make people smile that made him a crowd favourite, and his dance moves while fixing a net or making repairs to a hole in the ice were legendary.

“I know the kids loved him. He was like a character to them and they always got a big laugh or a big smile and always wanted a picture with Willie,” recalls MacDonald. “Those are the things I’ll remember. When he’s sitting on the net, and moving around dancing to the music, and the kids wanting his autograph, rather than maybe wanting the players’ autographs.”

A private memorial will be held for LaRusic at Centre 200 later this week.

“It’s going to be really sad not seeing Willie at the rink. Even while Willie stopped working he still sat in our section,” says MacLean. “Trust me, I got popcorn in the back of my head almost every game and yes, it was Willie.”

“It will be different,” says MacDonald. “He was one of those characters you’re never going to replace, that’s for sure.”