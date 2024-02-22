Head-on collision closes part of Highway 7 in New Brunswick

Part of Highway 7 in Grand Bay Westfield, N.B., is closed after a head-on collision between a tractor trailer and a car.

A detour is in place between exit 80 and exit 71, according to Troy Gautreau, fire chief of the Grand Bay-Westfield Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire department got a call about the collision around 6 a.m.

One person was in the truck, and multiple people were in the car, but Gautreau says no one was injured.

He says the highway may be open mid-afternoon.

However, Gautreau says removing the tractor trailer, which went through a guard rail and over a steep embankment, is a “lengthy process.”

“That’s causing the delay,” he says.

Gautreau adds both vehicles suffered extensive damage and are “probably write-offs.”

Due to a collision, Highway 7 near km 75 in Grand Bay Westfield is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted and detour is in place between exits 71 and 80. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) February 22, 2024

