Head-on collision closes part of Highway 7 in New Brunswick
Part of Highway 7 in Grand Bay Westfield, N.B., is closed after a head-on collision between a tractor trailer and a car.
A detour is in place between exit 80 and exit 71, according to Troy Gautreau, fire chief of the Grand Bay-Westfield Fire-Rescue Department.
The fire department got a call about the collision around 6 a.m.
One person was in the truck, and multiple people were in the car, but Gautreau says no one was injured.
He says the highway may be open mid-afternoon.
However, Gautreau says removing the tractor trailer, which went through a guard rail and over a steep embankment, is a “lengthy process.”
“That’s causing the delay,” he says.
Gautreau adds both vehicles suffered extensive damage and are “probably write-offs.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
