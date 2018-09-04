

CTV Atlantic





A collision involving three motorcycles late Monday afternoon claimed the life of an Enfield man.

Police say the man who died was travelling east on Wentworth Road near Sweets Corner in Hants County when he collided with two motorcycles heading west. He died at the scene.

The first bike heading west was being driven by one person, who suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be taken to hospital by EHS LifeFlight.

The second bike heading west was occupied by two people. The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police say an RCMP traffic analyst was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Wentworth Road was closed until midnight but has since re-opened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said in a news release.