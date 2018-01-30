

CTV Atlantic





Health Canada has issued a recall of milk and cream products by Farmers Natrel and Northumberland due to the presence of sanitizer.

The recall applies to a large number of products sold across Atlantic Canada.

Recalled items include two per cent milk, 3.25 per cent homogenized milk, skim milk, chocolate milk and a variety of coffee cream and whipping cream.

The full list of recalled items can be found here.