Health Canada recalls Farmers milk, cream products due to presence of sanitizer
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 9:04PM AST
Health Canada has issued a recall of milk and cream products by Farmers Natrel and Northumberland due to the presence of sanitizer.
The recall applies to a large number of products sold across Atlantic Canada.
Recalled items include two per cent milk, 3.25 per cent homogenized milk, skim milk, chocolate milk and a variety of coffee cream and whipping cream.
The full list of recalled items can be found here.