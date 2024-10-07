Health-care announcements expected with two weeks to go in N.B. election race

New Brunswick's Liberal and Green parties are set to make announcements about health care on the campaign trail today as the provincial election race enters its second half.

Liberal leader Susan Holt is scheduled to hold her announcement this morning in Saint John, N.B., followed by lunch at the city's market.

A spokesperson with the Progressive Conservative party shared few details about the event scheduled for leader Blaine Higgs in Fredericton this morning.

Green Party Leader David Coon will hold a news conference this morning about "local health-care decision-making" alongside deputy leader Megan Mitton in her Sackville, N.B. riding.

On Saturday, Coon said he was proud to put forward a gender-balanced slate among the party's 46 candidates.

While the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are running with full slates, the Greens are three candidates short and will not have full representation when the province's residents go to the polls on Oct. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.