Health-care announcements expected with two weeks to go in N.B. election race
New Brunswick's Liberal and Green parties are set to make announcements about health care on the campaign trail today as the provincial election race enters its second half.
Liberal leader Susan Holt is scheduled to hold her announcement this morning in Saint John, N.B., followed by lunch at the city's market.
A spokesperson with the Progressive Conservative party shared few details about the event scheduled for leader Blaine Higgs in Fredericton this morning.
Green Party Leader David Coon will hold a news conference this morning about "local health-care decision-making" alongside deputy leader Megan Mitton in her Sackville, N.B. riding.
On Saturday, Coon said he was proud to put forward a gender-balanced slate among the party's 46 candidates.
While the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are running with full slates, the Greens are three candidates short and will not have full representation when the province's residents go to the polls on Oct. 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.
DEVELOPING Milton increases to a Category 2 hurricane as Florida prepares for massive evacuations
DEVELOPING Police in several cities to increase presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
DEVELOPING Police in several cities to increase presence ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
On the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks in Israel, police departments in cities across Canada are increasing their presence in Jewish and Muslim communities, as well as at the locations of planned protests.
Israelis, scarred and battling on multiple fronts, mark a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack
Israelis were holding vigils and sombre ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, the deadliest in the country's history, which sparked the war in Gaza and scarred Israelis indelibly.
DEVELOPING Milton increases to a Category 2 hurricane as Florida prepares for massive evacuations
Milton increased to a Category 2 hurricane early Monday as Florida gears up for what could be its biggest evacuation in seven years as the storm heads toward major population centres including Tampa and Orlando.
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, dead at 63
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
Beef jelly tongue products sold in London, Kitchener and southwestern Ontario recalled
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to possible Listeria contamination for more than a dozen brands of beef jelly tongue products sold in Ontario.
Timeline: What has happened in Canada since Oct. 7, 2023
The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas fighters on Israel last year, and the immediate Israeli retaliation that followed, sent shockwaves throughout the world that have shaken Canada culturally and politically.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Fighting in Sudan's North Darfur kills at least 13 children, UNICEF says
Fighting between the Sudanese military and its rival paramilitary in Sudan 's North Darfur killed at least 13 children and injured four others, UNICEF said.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
One critically injured in Etobicoke collision
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Etobicoke early Monday morning.
Man dead following two-vehicle collision in North York
A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in North York on Sunday night.
Calgary city hall backdrop for rallies supporting Israelis, Palestinians on eve of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
There were dueling rallies at city hall Sunday in advance of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.
Thousands run to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research at CIBC Run for a Cure
CTV producer Cynthia Roebuck has been to the Run for a Cure before, but Sunday, she had a different perspective on the popular event.
6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses
An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.
Reports of active shooter in northern Alberta community unfounded: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say there is no active shooter in the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement.
What to do with those piles of kale, wormy apples and other garden goodies this fall
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an overbearing fruit tree or a kale patch that just won't quit, here are some ways to make your fall haul more manageable.
'A very hard day': Jewish and Palestinian communities look ahead to Oct. 7 anniversary
Monday is the first anniversary of the Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people and sparked a war that has since spread beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip.
'We will never be the same': Oct. 7 killing of Montreal native leaves gaping hole
Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montreal native, was among the concertgoers who were murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival during a brutal assault on Israel carried out by Hamas militants. He is among at least eight people, either Canadian citizens or with ties to Canada, who died during the Oct. 7 attacks.
Watermain break causes major flooding in Montreal's Plateau
Montreal public works crews are on the scene of a watermain break in the Plateau right next to Parc La Fontaine.
Depanneur Diablo set ablaze, quick-acting Montreal police officers put it out
A business in Montreal's Verdun borough was the target of an arson attack on Sunday night. Thanks to the rapid intervention of the police, the damage was minor, and there were no injuries.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Trillium Line begins final 21-day testing phase
Trial running begins today on the Trillium Line, one of the final steps before Ottawa’s new north-south line opens to the public. “This is TransitNEXT’s final exam, and it will be a rigorous one,” Renee Amilcar, Transit Services general manager, told councillors and the media last Thursday.
'No significant incidents' reported following Panda Game in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Service says there were "no significant incidents to report," following the 55th Panda Game in Ottawa.
Provincial funding for LHSC hopes to clear up ICU beds
Permanent funding provided to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and other hubs hopes to improve quality of life for patients on ventilators.
Barrie's 2025 budget could depend on citizens' survey results
Barrie residents are urged to take an online survey - or answer the phone when pollsters call - for an opinion on how tax dollars should be spent.
Fire destorys barn in Oro-Medonte
Fire crews are investigating a Saturday evening fire at a barn in Oro-Medonte.
County celebrates 1M riders on LINX transit
Six years on, Simcoe County's transit system welcomed its million milestone rider.
One taken to hospital after vehicle collided with moose in Sudbury
One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a moose on MR80 in Greater Sudbury on Saturday evening.
-
NEW Major international mining conference kicks off in Sudbury this week
Greater Sudbury in partnership with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, is hosting the organization's annual mining conference.
Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Ledger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Cambridge, Ont. resident swims 112 laps in memory of mother despite debilitating disease
In a display of strength and perseverance, a Cambridge, Ont. resident has completed a unique aquatic challenge.
Young driver charged with impaired driving after crashing into traffic light, fleeing police
Emergency services were called to the area of Stone Road West and Chancellors Way around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.
16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision
Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to the scene where officers said a vehicle struck a pedestrian on County Road 18 near Britton Road in Essex.
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at Manitoba Legislative Building nearly one year after Oct. 7 attacks
For the 52nd week, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Winnipeg, calling for peace in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Art from the Attic sale returns with thousands of vintage, repurposed items
An annual vintage sale known as “Art from the Attic” returned to St. Vital Centre Sunday, with thousands of collectibles and art pieces on display.
Here are Saskatchewan's 8 new constituencies for the 2024 provincial election
As Saskatchewan's population grows, a number of new constituencies have been created to account for larger numbers in certain areas, including within Regina and Saskatoon.
Here's where the strongest wind gusts were recorded in Saskatchewan
Saturday was not an ideal fall day for the residents of southern Saskatchewan – as winds reaching highway speeds were reported.
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
Man sets minivan on fire outside Vancouver City Hall
A man parked a minivan in front of Vancouver City Hall Sunday evening and set it ablaze, according to police.
Man arrested after stealing Vancouver police cruiser, driving it into neighbourhood park
A man stole a police car and drove it onto the field of an East Vancouver park Sunday morning, placing “dozens of bystanders in harm’s way,” according to police.
Downtown Langley restaurant demolished after massive fire
All that was left of a downtown Langley restaurant Sunday was a pile of rubble behind a blue fence, after a massive fire tore through it the morning before.
Eby supports police on guns and gangs, flanked by four law enforcement candidates
NDP Leader David Eby promised Sunday to support police in British Columbia to keep illegal guns off the streets and protect communities, but accused B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad of planning to make the province less safe.
Where will B.C.'s election be won? Even identifying the battlegrounds is tough call
The calculus of predicting an election and identifying its key battlegrounds is complex enough in any race, but observers of the British Columbia poll this month are facing a pair of unknown quantities that make the math even more confounding.
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.