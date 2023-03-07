Health care, housing and leadership top issues as P.E.I. heads toward April 3 vote
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King called a provincial election for April 3 on Monday night, and political experts say the top issues on the campaign trail are expected to be health care, housing and leadership.
King's majority Progressive Conservative government is seeking a second term in office following four years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, two major post-tropical storms and an ongoing struggle to repair a deteriorating health-care system.
At dissolution, the Conservatives held 15 of the legislature's 27 seats. The Green Party, led by Peter Bevan-Baker, had eight seats, and the Liberals under Sharon Cameron held four.
The vote in 2019 saw P.E.I. become the first province in Canada in which the Green Party formed the official Opposition.
Political observers say the electorate does not seem to be in the mood to change the government, but the campaign could prove pivotal because there are plenty of hot-button issues.
HEALTH CARE
Like other provinces in Canada, P.E.I. is facing its own health-care crisis. A growing number of Islanders are complaining about a lack of family doctors and long wait times for treatment.
During the 2019 election campaign, which brought the Progressive Conservatives to power, the incumbent Wade MacLaughlan faced withering criticism about the Liberal party's failure to deal with the doctor shortage.
Since then, the number of residents looking for a family doctor has continued to climb, leaving the ruling party vulnerable to opposition criticism.
But King's government is sure to draw voters' attention to the federal government's recent decision to give the province $966 million over the next 10 years for health-care funding, including more than $288 million in new money.
HOUSING SHORTAGES
The Island's rapidly growing population has led to a shortage of housing, but the problem is not new. P.E.I.'s vacancy rate hit a record low in 2018, and the problem has persisted; it was 0.8 per cent last year.
King has responded by offering developers low-interest loans to increase the housing supply, but the latest data suggests development is actually slowing down.
The Green Party has focused on this issue, pointing out in January that as the government was tearing down a tent encampment in Charlottetown, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation was reporting that P.E.I. had one of the worst rental markets in the country.
"It doesn't matter if it's housing, health care or any other issue that matters to Islanders," Bevan-Baker said in January. "The bottom line is this. The King Conservatives are failing to meet the challenges of the day and the expectations of the public. And the quality of life on P.E.I. is declining because of it."
LEADERSHIP
King's government has come under scrutiny for how it has handled a number of major challenges, including post-tropical storms in 2019 and 2022 that caused widespread damage.
At one point, Bevan-Baker called for a public inquiry to investigate the government's response to post-tropical storm Fiona in September 2022, but King's government rejected the request.
Questions have also been raised about the government's handling of the potato industry's struggle with the potato wart fungus, which resulted in trade bans that cost the province about $50 million in lost revenue.
And much of the government's first term in office was defined by its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared after King had served as premier for just under a year.
"I don't know of any government in recent history that has had to deal with so many crises in their first term," says Don Desserud, political science professor at the University of Prince Edward Island.
Meanwhile, King's straight-talking, folksy style seems to have connected with the electorate. But Bevan-Baker has also proven to be an effective communicator.
As for the Liberals, leader Sharon Cameron is virtually unknown, having led the party for less than four months.
MOOD OF THE ELECTORATE
Peter McKenna, a professor in the political science department at the University of Prince Edward Island, says Islanders don't appear to be in the mood for a change in government.
He says there is no sense of fatigue or disillusionment with the party in power, despite the state of health care and the rising cost of living.
As well, he says the opposition Greens and Liberals don't seem to have any momentum as the campaign gets started.
The Greens appear to be "in a holding pattern," McKenna said. As for the Liberals, the professor says the party is practically a non-entity.
"The Liberal party has sort of faded from the political scene here," he said in a recent interview. "It's no longer a major political force on Prince Edward Island."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023.
By Hina Alam in Fredericton and Michael MacDonald in Halifax
For full coverage of Prince Edward Island news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Trudeau tapping special rapporteur and two national security bodies to investigate foreign interference
Facing pressure over rising concerns around foreign interference in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be naming a new special rapporteur to investigate. Trudeau made the announcement on Monday as part of a suite of new measures aimed at addressing Canadians' concerns over alleged election meddling by China during the last two federal campaigns.
Canada donating 7 electrical transformers to help Ukraine's energy grid
The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.
Preparing for recession, Canada's biggest banks put aside $2.5 billion for loan defaults
Canada's six largest banks have put aside over $2.4 billion combined to cover potential losses, anticipating more Canadians will be unable to pay off loans and credit card debt as the country heads into an expected recession.
Court certifies class-action suit alleging rampant illegal strip searches in prisons
Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has certified a class-action lawsuit alleging that Canadian authorities illegally strip searched federal inmates hundreds of thousands of times over three decades.
New research reveals face blindness may be more common than scientists believed
A new research found that face-blindness probably affects as many as three per cent of the world's population – significantly more people than initially believed.
'Keto-like' diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research
A low-carb, high-fat 'keto-like' diet may be linked to higher levels of 'bad' cholesterol and double the risk of cardiovascular events such as blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes, according to new research.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
EU head Ursula von der Leyen in Canada to promote sustainability, Ukraine support
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Canada for a short visit aimed at promoting transatlantic ties.
Toronto
-
Lack of sensitivity, communication a theme in more than 3K complaints lodged by Ontario patients last year
Thousands of complaints lodged by Ontario patients last year detail a lack of communication, sensitivity, and respect between patients, their families, and caregivers while navigating the health-care system, a new report by the province's patient ombudsman suggests.
-
Staff under investigation after Black student, 6, allegedly locked in small room in Toronto elementary school
Three staff at an elementary school in Ontario are under investigation after a six-year-old Black student was allegedly separated from his peers and locked in a closet-sized room.
-
Victim found unconscious in Etobicoke was transported in trunk of car, police say
Police are asking for help identifying a young man who was found unconscious on a sidewalk in Etobicoke after being transported in the trunk of a vehicle.
Calgary
-
Why Smith says there was no money to revitalize downtown Calgary in Budget 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek did not provide a 'priority list' with her asks for Budget 2023.
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
-
Search underway for Calgary woman last seen in Forest Heights
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a missing woman.
Montreal
-
Transport minister Guilbeault leaves Europe and returns to Quebec amid SAAQ crisis
Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbeault is cutting short a trip to Europe that began March 1 to return to Quebec to help resolve the customer service crisis that has rocked the province's auto insurance board (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ). The news of her return was confirmed Tuesday to The Canadian Press by Louis-Julien Dufresne, press secretary for Geneviève Guilbeault.
-
Man, 32, hospitalized with stab wounds after kidnapping in Dollard-des-Ormeaux: police
A 32-year-old man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after Montreal police say he escaped from a vehicle during a kidnapping Monday evening in the city's west end.
-
Lac Megantic residents want to know environmental impact of rail bypass project
Organizations and citizens are asking the federal environment minister to launch an environmental impact study of the Lac-Megantic rail bypass project. They are particularly concerned about the impact on drinking water resources and wetlands.
Edmonton
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
-
Canada donating 7 electrical transformers to help Ukraine's energy grid
The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.
-
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man in violent attack at apartment building, second suspect still at large
A 49-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement after a violent attack at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Ottawa woman, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa woman and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
'Improper communication' delays start of Sudbury murder trial Monday
The start of a second-degree murder trial in Sudbury on Monday was delayed until the afternoon because of an attempt at 'improper communication with the jury.
London
-
Rookie bus drivers responsible for most preventable LTC collisions
About 27 per cent of London Transit drivers have less than two years of experience behind the wheel of a bus. It’s the result of an 18-month hiring blitz to address staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
-
Firefighter injured while tackling blaze in central London, Ont.
A firefighter was sent to hospital after responding to a fire at an abandoned home located on Grey Street Monday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to 253 Grey. St. for reports of a structure fire that had 'heavy smoke showing on all sides.'
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old dead, another in hospital after shooting in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old male was killed in a shooting on Amherst Street in St. James early Monday morning.
-
Three hospitalized, home significantly damaged following 'chaotic' party at rental home: Manitoba RCMP
Headingley RCMP is investigating after a "chaotic" party broke out near the end of February at a rental home that resulted in three people going to hospital and the house receiving thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Ottawa
-
One person dead in overnight fire
One person is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa overnight.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cleaning up latest snowstorm to take days, city says
City crews are working to remove snowbanks left behind by this weekend's snowstorm and residents of Ottawa say help can't come soon enough.
-
Court documents detail timeline leading up to Ottawa explosion
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
Saskatoon
-
Sask farmer growing tropical foods in his passive solar greenhouse
Saskatoon-area farmer Dean Sopher has always looked for ways to be self-reliant.
-
'Everybody was having fun': Witness testifies how a family gathering turned deadly for Sask. man
A 23-year-old man from Hall Lake is accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old La Ronge man. He stood trial at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
Police staff tells Saskatoon woman being followed by suspicious car to pull up to police station
A 35-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property after a woman reported her vehicle was being followed early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
'It’s challenging': Issues persist as B.C. modernizes hospital technology
British Columbia’s two biggest health authorities are pushing ahead with the massive task of modernizing the information technology systems in their hospitals, with issues already plaguing the effort.
-
'Absolutely disgraceful': Vancouver MP reacts to killer’s claim his victim is still alive
The man convicted of killing Amanda Zhao in 2002 is living in New Zealand, and told media there that his victim is still alive. A B.C. member of Parliament and Zhao's family are disgusted and outraged by the claims.
-
Virtual option included for first time in Metro Vancouver homeless count
For the first time ever, a virtual option will be available for people participating in a survey for the Metro Vancouver homeless count.
Regina
-
Regina man struck in head with toilet tank lid in nightclub assault
A 25-year-old man is recovering in a Regina hospital after an apparently unprovoked attack where he was hit in the head with a toilet tank lid in a nightclub washroom, according to his mother.
-
'Not the ideal situation': Province concerned with proposed boundary change due to overcrowding
Over the weekend, the Regina Public School Board announced a proposed boundary change that would affect about 200 students at Harbour Landing School, something the provincial government finds concerning.
-
$10-a-day child care coming to Sask. this spring
Fees for licensed child care in Saskatchewan will drop to $10 a day this spring.
Vancouver Island
-
Colquitz River oil spill traced back to Saanich home
Saanich municipal workers are monitoring the Colquitz River after an estimated 600 litres of heating oil spilled from a residential storage tank.
-
Traffic disruptions begin on Langford Parkway for BC Hydro pole relocation
The City of Langford is warning drivers of traffic disruptions along Langford Parkway as crews work to move a BC Hydro transmission pole, which is part of the city's project to expand its new Starlight Stadium.
-
Port Alberni to host Canadian 'oldtimers' baseball championships after local team becomes a hit
Baseball is usually thought of as a younger person's game. But for many, the love of the sport never goes away – no matter how old you are.