'Health care moves at the speed of trust': Are virtual visits making health care more accessible to New Brunswickers?

Virtual health care appears to be on the rise in New Brunswick, and some health-care providers say it may be one of few positive things to come out of the pandemic. However, they’d like it studied further to know for sure.

Dr. Hanif Chatur co-founded eVisitNB just months before the pandemic began, and says it’s taken off in the two and a half years since.

“Pre-pandemic, we would see three to five visits a week. With the adoption of virtual care, I would say in early March (2020), we were seeing three, five, eight, 10 visits a week, and once virtual care was adopted and funded we accelerated to over 100 visits a day in the matter of a weekend,” he said.

“So just, you know, widespread adoption once people recognized that this was accessible and that it was going to be staffed with the same people that they trusted with their health.”

The network now has 26,500 active patients and sees about 235 patients a day with their team of 20 physicians and 70 nurse practitioners.

Patients with a valid N.B. health card do not have to pay for the service and it often takes only a few minutes to be virtually connected with a healthcare professional.

The hope is that fewer people will have to turn to the emergency room for care now that they can access referrals, prescriptions, sick notes, and mental health support virtually.

Chatur shared the site’s survey feedback from the month of February. It included 973 comments and almost all were positive.

“This was so easy and I was able to talk about my illness and I felt heard. I feel so much better. Thank you for providing this service,” said one user.

While the service has taken off, there is still room for improvement.

“One of the areas we’re deeply concerned about is, we didn’t want this digital health to expand the digital divide,” Chatur said.

“So young users, or digitally literate users, or individuals with access to the internet or mobile phones, are much more likely to find our service easier to use.”

The team is working on that. Chatur says they’re aiming to allow anyone with a landline to access the service safely and securely.

“How do we get to that last 20 per cent of New Brunswickers who don’t have access to broadband, or don’t have access to cell coverage or potentially don’t have the digital literacy or access to computers, etc. How do we get this care to them?”

Alistair Bursey, a Fredericton pharmacist, says over one weekend he referred 10 to 15 patients to the website, who were then able to access prescriptions within an hour or two.

“That’s a massive difference compared to walk-in clinics, or hospitals, or those patients who may not bother to go at all,” he said.

“It’s a big relief.”

Wendy Ellis lost access to her family physician suddenly and needed a referral. While she used a different virtual care option through her employer, she says it’s a great service that most would find easy to use.

“Essentially, within a 40 minute span, I went from registering on the service to having my referral to physio,” she said.

“I was relieved to have the option, so at least I wasn't having to make a choice of trying to get into an after-hours clinic … or sitting in an urgent care or an ER for who knows how long.”

The N.B. Department of Health says it’s actively tracking how New Brunswickers are using health-care alternatives.

“These initiatives will serve as building blocks for the Primary Care Network announced in the provincial health plan,” said Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the N.B. Department of Health

Chatur says ‘health care moves at the speed of trust’ and he’d like to see how virtual health care has helped and how it can be improved.

“I think we really need to understand, who are the people that are using this? Is it really helping them stay healthy long-term? Is it really reducing usage of emergency rooms and health care? We really need to get into the science of it and study it over the next three, six, nine, 12 months and then use that science to drive policy decisions around funding.”