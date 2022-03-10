'Health care moves at the speed of trust': Are virtual visits making health care more accessible to New Brunswickers?

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack

Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island