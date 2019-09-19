

CTV Atlantic





A health-care practitioner has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an acupuncture clinic in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were contacted on Dec. 28 by a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted at the clinic on Dresden Row.

Investigators with HRP’s sexual assault investigative team arrested a man at the clinic Wednesday morning.

Xiao Han Li of Halifax is facing one count of sexual assault. The 32-year-old man is due to appear Thursday in Halifax provincial court.

The address provided by police -- 206-1525 Dresden Row -- matches that of Qing Li Chinese Therapy, which lists Dr. Xiao Han Li as an employee on its website.

According to the website, Li specializes in the treatment of infertility and gynecological disorders, anxiety, stress and sleep disorders, as well as muscle and joint problems.