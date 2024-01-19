Health department wants to put four more N.B. hospitals under critical state procedure
The New Brunswick health department has requested to place four New Brunswick hospitals under a critical state procedure, which would allow staff to move long-term care patients to nursing or special care homes.
The plan would alleviate pressure on hospitals as Horizon Health hospitals in New Brunswick are, on average, at 106 per cent capacity, according to a news release from Jan. 12.
“We're trying to ease the congestion in the emergency rooms, and having the long-term care patients go out to a nursing home or special care home with services is one of the options,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch.
The Saint John Regional Hospital was placed under a critical state on Jan. 4.
Government officials confirmed on Friday that the same request was made for four other hospitals — the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, Oromocto Public Hospital, Upper River Valley Hospital and Hotel-Dieu of St. Joseph.
“I know (Social Development Minister Jill Green) is considering that at this time. We've seen it go forward in Saint John, and that would alleviate some of the pressures and some of the issues up at the DECH (Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital),” said Fitch.
The Department of Social Development also confirmed on Friday that they re-evaluated the critical state at the Saint John Regional Hospital this week. The department decided to maintain the critical state for the remaining two weeks of the original 30-day time frame.
This decision is not made lightly, the Department of Social Development told CTV News in an email. It’s only made when a hospital’s emergency room and acute care units are overcapacity and when critical surgeries are being cancelled due to lack of available hospital beds, the email said.
Jan Sealy, the president of the New Brunswick Special Care Home Association, said every meeting she’s had in the past three weeks has been around this topic.
“It’s all hands on deck trying to deal with this,” she said.
She says they’re actively gathering information and working with stakeholders and partners to see what space is available and who it is suited for.
“There is capacity in the special care home sector to take some of these people out of the hospital right now,” said Sealy.
There are about 600 vacant spaces in level two homes, which are designed for someone who is not safe at home anymore but still mobile and able to participate in their care, she said.
However, she said not all the vacancies are suitable for alternative level of care patients. That number of beds gets even smaller when you look at specialized care, like for patients who have moderate to severe dementia or a few medical conditions.
There are only about 26 of those specialized homes in the province, she said.
“We have 29 vacancies in the province for the memory care homes, but for Fredericton for instance, we only have three. Three vacancies. In March, we had 11.” she said.
Sealy says something similar happened in November 2022, and they were able to move 80 patients in just two weeks.
However, she says it’s a positive thing that there are so many departments, organizations and officials all working together to find solutions.
“This has to happen. I don’t think that our leaders are looking to just (say), ‘Okay there’s a crisis, lets deal with people, move them,’” she said.
“I get the feeling that it’s like, ‘Okay, here we are again, only a year and two months later. We need to figure out a way so this doesn’t happen in another year. So what is broken, what’s too slow, what’s too complex, what’s too difficult?’”
Additionally, Sealy says the New Brunswick Special Care Home Association has called for a review to speed up the process from when a patient gets admitted to the hospital to when they’re placed in a special care home.
“When someone shows up at the hospital and they’re not safe and home and they’re having difficulty, they could very easily be transferred to a special care home if they were transferred quickly,” she said.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Trump card: Liberals say much is at stake as they paint Conservatives as 'MAGA' politicians
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
A glimpse of Palestinian life under occupation strengthens resolve of some MPs to push for Gaza ceasefire
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu's home, ramping up pressure for a truce-for-hostages deal
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
Zelenskyy calls Trump's rhetoric about Ukraine's war with Russia 'very dangerous'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
-
Winter driving 101: Why keeping your car clean matters
Driving through the winter comes with salt, mud and snow that can make your vehicle filthy, and while it can be challenging to keep your car clean, that dirt and grime can cover up cameras and sensors designed to keep you safe.
Calgary
-
RCMP seek public assistance in relation to armed robbery of Airdrie 7-11
Airdrie RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
Red Deer RCMP ask residents to shelter in place during high-risk arrest
Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to shelter in place as they conduct a high-risk arrest Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec village sends threatening legal notices to nearly one-tenth of its population
At least 97 people in Ste-Pétronille, Que. have received legal letters from the town, says François-Xavier Simard, a lawyer representing a group of residents. Many of them were signatories of a Dec. 11 petition asking the municipality to launch an investigation into the process that led to the hiring of town manager Nathalie Paquet.
-
A decade after 32 seniors died in a massive fire, some Quebec care homes struggle to install sprinklers
Ten years after the L'Isle-Verte tragedy, around a quarter of seniors' residences (RPAs) in Quebec are still struggling to comply with the requirement to install sprinklers, while hundreds of others have had to close their doors because, in many cases, they were unable to afford the investment.
-
Meet the Montrealer who tours with Madonna and taught her daughters to play piano
Ric'key Pageot has been Madonna's go-to pianist for over a decade, playing for the singer on multiple world tours. On Thursday, he accompanied Madonna, or 'M,' as he often calls her, to an extra special place: his hometown of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer RCMP ask residents to shelter in place during high-risk arrest
Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to shelter in place as they conduct a high-risk arrest Saturday morning.
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
Highway reopens near Elk Island National Park after 2-vehicle collision
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say that westbound Highway 16 near Elk Island National Park is open for travel while they investigate a serious two-vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Snow squall warning issued across London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.
-
NBA star Shaedon Sharpe opens door for other young players to develop basketball skills
It was a gym filled with the sound of basketball balls slamming the court or slipping through twine. Friday marked the first of free weekly basketball drop-in sessions at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre.
Winnipeg
-
-
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
-
Manitoba adds another physician position at HSC to address wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
Ottawa
-
Parents at new Barrhaven school worried about unsafe conditions and congestion
Parents dropping their kids off at the brand new Wazoson Public School in Barrhaven say it's a chaotic and dangerous situation.
-
Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.
-
Work from home era ending: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that the work from home wave many employees hoped would stay, appears to be ending.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Residents react to planned Sutherland emergency shelter
What was once Saskatoon's Fire Hall No.5 will be transformed into the city's newest emergency shelter.
Vancouver
-
Pooling water, lane closures on tap in wake of B.C. winter storm
The snow and freezing rain may have stopped falling on Metro Vancouver, but the effects of this week's winter storm are still being felt.
-
Frozen lakes and ponds not safe for skating, park board warns
Lacing up the skates and heading onto a frozen pond may be a beloved Canadian pastime, but officials are warning the public it's not cold enough to do so safely in Vancouver.
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
Vancouver Island
-
Pooling water, lane closures on tap in wake of B.C. winter storm
The snow and freezing rain may have stopped falling on Metro Vancouver, but the effects of this week's winter storm are still being felt.
-
B.C. trawlers dump thousands of salmon, depleting orcas' food source, wildlife group says
A British Columbia wildlife protection group says chinook salmon that form the key diet for endangered orcas are being caught in their thousands by trawlers, only to be dumped or turned into compost.
-
Friends realize free-diving dream of swimming under frozen ocean in Brentwood Bay
Murrin Bewick beams as she walks down the icy dock towards a frozen ocean, preparing to realize a diving dream, after receiving a message from a far-from-fair-weather friend.