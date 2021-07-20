FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health is emphasizing the importance of safer sex practices because the number of gonorrhea cases in the province is rising.

Dr. Jennifer Russell is encouraging anyone having unprotected sex to get tested.

The current outbreak was first announced two years ago.

Russell says 74 cases of gonorrhea have been reported in the province during the first half of this year, compared to an average of about 54 annual cases.

She says sexually transmitted infections can have lasting effects on a person's health, adding that getting tested and treated when necessary should be part of a routine health checkup.

Russell says people with sexual partners, regardless of sexual orientation, may have been unknowingly exposed to gonorrhea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.