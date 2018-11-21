

By Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Health officials say one person in New Brunswick has been confirmed to have the same strain of E. coli linked to the illnesses of 18 people in Ontario and Quebec.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, says as with the other cases it's believed the New Brunswick case was caused by eating romaine lettuce.

"We are really wanting people to understand that because of this case of E. coli that has been confirmed today, the suspected source is romaine lettuce, so we are advising New Brunswickers to avoid romaine lettuce," she said.

Russell would not give any details on the identity or condition of the person, and would not say if they were hospitalized.

Typical symptoms of illnesses caused by E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, though the bacteria is usually benign. Symptoms usually appear within three to four days after a person is infected.

Russell says young children, seniors and pregnant women are most at risk.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention swiftly demanded retailers remove the romaine lettuce from store shelves and restaurants stop including it in meals, but in Canada officials are just advising the public to avoid it.

"We want people to know at this particular time there is a case that's being investigated with respect to other ones in the country and that the likely source is romaine lettuce, and we're saying right now to avoid it," Russell said.

"There are precautions to take on a regular basis when they are consuming any kind of lettuce."

Those precautions include washing your hands and the lettuce thoroughly, rinsing it under running water, and storing lettuce in the refrigerator for up to seven days.

Any wilted or brown leaves should be discarded.

U.S. authorities have reported 32 cases of E. coli, 13 of which involved a person who was hospitalized.