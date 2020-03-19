HALIFAX -- As many Maritimers return from abroad during the COVID-19 crisis, public health officials continue to reinforce the importance of self-isolation for travellers.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, says self-isolation is not house arrest. He wants everyone to maintain some normal activities.

“If you're in self isolation because of travel and you're feeling well, and you do not have any symptoms, you can still take your dog for a walk, go for a bike ride, take your kids to the park,” says Strang.

Strang has hinted, if needed, the province could take steps to enforce social distancing and self-isolation.

Halifax resident Haley Adams says she hopes everyone will do their part during the pandemic.

“It is everyone's duty to keep everyone else safe and it shouldn't really be something that has to be enforced,” says Haley Adams, Halifax resident.

Gail Smith and Dawn Jollimore are back in Canada following an extended vacation to Portugal and Spain.

“We actually left here on March 3rd,” says Jollimore.

The pair arrived home two nights ago and are now living in self-isolation to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus. Both agree, it’s up to them to be responsible.

“We could be exposed. We don't have any symptoms, we want to make sure we're not passing it on to anybody,” says Smith.

Jollimore says they’re greateful for the support they've received.

“We have family close by, my son and daughter just live a couple of blocks away,” says Jollimore. “My daughter and her boyfriend came yesterday and dropped several supplies on the deck.”

Smith and Jollimore say they are looking at the upside of self-isolation.

“I think we'll get into a lot of spring cleaning,” says Smith.