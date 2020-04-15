HALIFAX -- Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposures at a grocery store in Dartmouth, N.S. and on two Halifax Transit bus routes.

Anyone who was at the Atlantic Superstore at 9 Braemar Drive in Dartmouth, from April 9 to April 11 may have been exposed to the virus.

Passengers on the following Halifax Transit bus routes could have also been exposed to the virus:

Route #61 to Bridge Terminal/ Halifax between 5 to 8 p.m. on April 11

Route #10 to Dalhousie via Bridge Terminal between 5 to 8 p.m. on April 11

Anyone exposed to the virus on the above dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 25.

In a news release on Wednesday, Public Health said they are directly contacting anyone known to be in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

They say although they are able to contact most people, there could be some people they are not aware of.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is asked to call 811 for assessment. Health officials are asking anyone who gets tested to self-isolate until they receive their next steps from 811.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Public Health also said not to go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811, a family doctor, or nurse practitioner.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.