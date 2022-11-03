Health PEI says data entry issue to blame for hundreds of delayed gynecological referrals

Prince Edward Island’s health authority says hundreds of patients have delayed gynecological referrals because of a data entry issue.

Health PEI says the issue involved the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, which Island health-care providers have been implementing over the past year.

The gynecology clinic at The Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown noticed issues in late September. Staff and physicians could not see some referrals in their referral wait lists within their electronic record.

According to a news release, about 700 referrals were affected by the error.

Health PEI says it has been reviewing those files and 15 of them need to be prioritized for appointments.

It says those 15 patients have either been seen by a gynecologist, or are scheduled to be seen no later than Friday.

“This unfortunate occurrence is an example of some of the challenges encountered when trying to implement a new province-wide electronic health record system,” said Health PEI CEO Michael Gardam in the release.

“We are reporting on this to be transparent about the issue and this may not be the only bump in the road as we strive to be one of the first provinces to have a fully integrated EMR for all patient care.”

Patients with delayed referrals will be notified directly by mail, with letters to be posted within the next week.

Health PEI says patients who have questions or concerns can call 1-833-335-0542 or email PatientFollowUp@ihis.org.