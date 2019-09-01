

With voting day for three byelections happening on Tuesday in Nova Scotia, many people are making it clear that healthcare is the most crucial issue in traditionally liberal ridings.

Undoubtedly, issues such as emergency room closures and plans to close community hospitals will play a major role in election outcomes.

"Even though the province has pledged infrastructure funding and new facilities, the fact that hospitals are closing has become part of a general narrative of a decline in health care services," says Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak.

Mentioning ridings in Cape Breton are difficult to call, Urbaniak won't make any predictions, but notes election results will be determined by how many residents cast a ballot.

"A lot of this will depend on voter turnout,” says Urbaniak. “And the ability on the ground of the candidates to mobilize people who have identified themselves as their supporters."

Urbaniak says in byelections, people are more apt to choose a person they identify with, rather than a party – adding independents will have an impact on the polls.

"The role of independents in these byelections is going to be a factor in some way,” says Urbaniak. “A factor in terms of hiving off votes from others, and then causing the vote to split in different ways."

Meanwhile, experts say capturing voters’ attention during the summer is difficult – another factor adding to what could be a tight race.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald